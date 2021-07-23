Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner gives detailed reponse why Kenny Jackett was sacked and replaced by Danny Cowley
Michael Eisner has explained the reasons behind why he took the decision to part company with ‘terrific guy’ Kenny Jackett as Pompey boss.
Jackett was removed from the Fratton Park hot seat in March, having been in charge almost four years.
During his time as manager, he delivered Checkatrade Trophy glory at Wembley, as well as two League One play-off finishes.
But against the backdrop of one win in eight matches, nadiring in a humbling defeat to League Two Salford in the Papa John's Trophy final, Jackett was sacked.
He was replaced by Danny Cowley as the Blues looked to salvage their chances of clinching a play-off berth – but fell short following defeat to Accrington on the final day of last season.
Although Eisner felt Jackett was a success at Pompey, both recognised that change was required.
Pompey's owner told the club's website: ‘I really believe in giving any executive – or in this case manager or coach – an opportunity of being successful.
‘I think he was successful. His winning streak is quite unprecedented but it came a time, he understood this, four years in and we had an opportunity with a new spark plug to get promoted last season.
‘It didn't happen in the last game, that's happened for a couple of seasons in a row, but Kenny understood. I talked to him quite a bit about it and am very happy he's relocated (taking charge at Leyton Orient) and is going to do well.
‘He's a terrific guy, handled himself unbelievably professionally on and off the pitch. Sometimes you have to make changes while, at the same time, you can't display a lack of loyalty or hip shooting.
‘There is a minority of the fans who'd like a change every week about something. You listen to that and a lot of those ideas are pretty good.
‘But still, you have to have patience. We had a lot of patience. I was hoping it would turn around when Kenny was there.
‘Mark (Catlin), the board and even Kenny understood the change.’