The Blues defender unearthed his inner Marco van Basten in today’s heartbreaking 1-1 draw with Morecambe, when he hit a sweet volley into the net late in the first half.

In what was the visitors best move of the match, Clark Robertson drove an inch-perfect ball into the box, which allowed Ronan Curtis to head into the path of the ex-Lincoln man who flicked the ball up and volleyed home.

His sensational effort in front of the travelling supporters was his sixth of the season – which has seen him pull away as the highest scoring League One centre-back this term.

Despite four of his strikes coming from dead-ball scenarios, the Fratton chief has explained how he could have scored more this term – especially from corners and free-kicks.

A common topic among the Fratton faithful’s debates this year has been the club’s lack of quality from dead-ball situations.

Throughout 2021-22, those who have taken the responsibility to deliver the ball from re-starts has often changed, in a bid to rectify the problem.

Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis, Shaun Williams, and Louis Thompson have all been given the opportunity to grab vital assists from these patterns of play, with neither cementing their position as first choice.

Sean Raggett scored the opener in Pompey's 1-1 draw with Morecambe. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

This has led Cowley to praise the 28-year-old’s ability in both boxes, as he became the south coast outfit’s joint third league hitman this season.

He told The News: ‘It was a good goal from our point of view as it was well worked. Clark (Robertson) played a great ball to the back post where Ronan headed and it was a super finish from Sean.

‘Yeah absolutely (it’s great to have Sean scoring goals). He will always score goals, but I don’t think our delivery from set pieces has always been as good as it should have been.