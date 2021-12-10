With all five of Pompey’s permitted spots currently filled, some will have to return to their parent clubs to make way for new faces on the south coast.

And the 43-year-old revealed he’s yet to determine who stays or goes, with the success of his temporary summer signings varying.

Gavin Bazunu and Mahlon Romeo have established themselves as key members of Cowley’s squad and aren’t expected to be sent back.

The futures of George Hirst, Miguel Azeez and Gassan Ahadme, however, remain unclear.

For now, though, Cowley’s keeping his options open with five matches still to be played between now and the opening of the transfer deadline.

‘We’re just open minded and very cautious that we know we’re in December,’ said the Blues boss.

‘There’s a lot of league games between now and January so our focus is on the here and now – and with loan players you don’t have as much control because the parent club have an influence as well. Time will tell.

‘We have to plan for ever eventuality and we’re doing that.

‘It just depends on what the loan agreement is.

‘I think we have a really good relationship with all of the parent clubs as they wouldn’t trust us with their players if we didn’t have that good relationship.

‘So the lines of communication are always open so we’re pretty clear with where we’re at on a daily basis.

‘But we’re also being cautious as we know football is so fluid and things change so quickly.’

Meanwhile, four new faces is ideally what Cowley wants from the window.

It’s no secret that a central defender and a striker are at the top of his wish list.

But Cowley described how he wants players who will only benefit Pompey next month.

He continued: ‘With loan players, you want to bring players in who make your team significantly better. That’s always the ambition.

‘I certainly would like four loan players who would make my starting XI significantly better.

‘Sometimes you make decisions that are about balancing your squad or financial based because you can sign some loan players for significantly less money than what they are on, and it can be really good value.

‘So there are some variables involved.’