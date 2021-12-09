Portsmouth transfer gossip: AFC Bournemouth and other Championship clubs join Liverpool in showing Gavin Bazunu interest

This week it was reported that Liverpool were keeping tabs on the talented on-loan Manchester City and Republic of Ireland ace.

Now it has emerged that a host of Championship clubs are casting their eye on the 19-year-old’s progress.

According to BBC Solent’s Andrew Moon, second-tier clubs have been monitoring Bazunu’s performances for both club and country this season, with high-flying second-placed AFC Bournemouth among those showing an interest.

The Dubliner is currently on a season-long loan at Fratton Park, establishing himself as Danny Cowley’s No1.

He’s made 21 appearances for the Blues to date, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process and impressing with not just his shot-stopping capabilities but also his distribution.

That’s made many sit up and take notice of his ability.

However, it’s nothing like the attention the teenager has attracted following his displays for the Republic of Ireland this term.

Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper has been lauded for some of his spectacular saves while on international duty with Stephen Kenny’s side.

Meanwhile, in September he grabbed worldwide headlines when he saved Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty for Portugal to deny the Manchester United forward the men's all-time international scoring record.

Bazunu is now on 10 caps for his country as he keeps promising Liverpool youngster Caoimhin Kelleher on the international sidelines – as well as Bournemouth No1 Mark Travers.

The keeper is contracted to Manchester City – whose goalkeeping department consists of Ederson, Zack Steffen and 36-year-old Scott Carson this season – until 2024.

Blues boss Danny Cowley told The News this week that he is confident he won’t lose Bazunu next month.