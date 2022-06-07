Jacobs’ stay was confirmed on Tuesday as he became the latest out-of-contract player to commit his future to Pompey.

The fans’ favourite joins Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Reeco Hackett, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid in agreeing fresh terms, extending his stay until the summer of 2023.

The former Wigan man takes Cowley’s squad size up to 18 – a number that includes youngsters Toby Steward and Harry Jewitt-White – with Aiden O’Brien’s future the only one still to be decided.

There was interest from elsewhere in Jacobs, with both former club Northampton keen.

Such moves never materialised, though, as Pompey secured his services for another year.

It’s not clear whether Jacobs’ new deal is incentive-based – as had been previously reported last month.

Regardless, Cowley is finally glad to get his man and highlighted some of Jacobs’ key attributes as he welcomed a deal being struck.

The Pompey boss told the club website: ‘We’re really pleased to be able to extend Michael’s contract because he played a pivotal role in our good run of form at the back end of last season.

‘He brings quality to our side and has an amazing ability to find space and unlock opposition defences to create and score goals.

‘Michael also has an excellent set-piece delivery and so we’re delighted that he’s staying with us for another season.’

Cowley admitted there was rivals for Jacobs’ signature.

However, he claimed the support the playmaker has received from the Fratton faithful during his time with the club, plus a desire to prove his worth after several spells out injured, would have swayed his decision.

‘There would have been other options for him, but he (Michael) probably feels that there’s some unfinished business for him here,’ added Cowley.