Nonetheless, Danny Cowley insists a potential switch must be financially beneficial for a player contracted until the summer of 2022.

The Blues boss is a big admirer of the 29-year-old, who he is convinced could still perform in the Championship if free from injury.

And he is adamant he’s in no hurry to lose the talented attacker, who has suffered a frustrating time so far on the south coast.

Cowley told The News: ‘If we can see Michael Jacobs 30-plus times next year, then the team will benefit.

‘That’s the challenge. In recent years he hasn’t been able to play regularly enough, if he did he’d be playing in the Championship. There’s no doubt about that.

‘You are always open minded aren’t you. Every player at these levels has a value – that’s the truth of it.

Pompey's Michael Jacobs has attracted interest from Ipswich. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Michael spoke to them (Ipswich) and you always want to be fair with people, don’t you. Try to treat people like you’d like to be treated yourself.

‘We are pleased it (the move) hasn’t happened (so far).

‘Ultimately there are three parties to every transfer negotiation, it has to be right for all three parties – and we won’t do anything unless it is right for us. We have to safeguard the future of the club.

‘Michael Jacobs is a top player, really creative, who has shown last season what an impact he can have on the team.

‘It would have to be on our terms, for sure.’

Injuries restricted Jacobs to just 22 appearances last season, of which 13 were starts.

In April he underwent knee surgery and was yesterday training outside on grass separately from the group on the return to pre-season.

Cowley added: ‘Michael’s working, he’s motivated, he’s focused to do well.

‘He’ll be back as soon as possible hopefully, so Bobby Bacic is accelerating that process as we speak. It’s very difficult to put timelines on it.

‘He’s quality, but we have to get him on the grass more regularly, fitter, stronger. He didn’t have a pre-season last year, we want him fit and strong this year.

‘That is the challenge for the medical team and the sports science team.

‘We won’t get to see him in the early part of pre-season, so they've got to get him fit, get him strong and get him ready.’

