John Mousinho defended Kusini Yengi after his first start of season attracted criticism from some supporters.

Following five substitute outings during an injury-hampered entrance into the Championship, the Australian was finally handed a place in the Blues’ starting XI for Saturday's trip to Hull.

He featured for 67 minutes, while had a second-half penalty claim controversially waved away by referee Anthony Backhouse as Pompey claimed a 1-1 draw.

However, Yengi’s contribution was called into question by a section of the Fratton faithful on social media as he currently struggles to recapture last season’s glorious goal-scoring form.

John Mousinho has defended Kusini Yengi after some supporters criticised his first start of the season on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And while the striker’s first-half display disappointed Mousinho, he was pleased with Yengi’s improvement after the break as he chases match sharpness.

He told The News: ‘Kas has been knocking on the proverbial door and been very, very close to really affecting starting line-ups.

‘He was going to start the first game of the season (Leeds) before he got injured. He’s now just getting back from injury.

‘He looked much more of a threat on Saturday, so I’m really pleased to have him back and it’s about getting the sharpness to return.

‘I thought probably the first half he was below par, maybe that was a consequence of us not really pressing as aggressively as we could have done - and that’s on me.

‘But in the second half, Kas was really good, he got into the game. On another day he wins the penalty, which wins us the match.’

Yengi’s previous competitive start for Pompey was the 3-2 success over Barnsley in April which secured promotion to the Championship and the League One title.

Since that memorable match, he has totalled seven substitute outings, while this term has been dogged by persistent groin issues.

‘It is two penalties, we’ve had the privilege of seeing them back, the first one of Callum Lang, the defender just takes his legs out from underneath him, it’s a penalty.

‘But 99.99 per cent of the time, the one on Kusini is a penalty, while 100 per cent of the time it’s a foul if outside of the box.’