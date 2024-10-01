Portsmouth boss delivers encouraging Kusini Yengi injury update as Blues pencil in return
The Australian international collected a groin injury while warming-up on the Fratton Park pitch ahead of the television clash with West Brom last month.
The 25-year-old had featured twice off the bench for the Blues at that point, after recovering from a different groin issue sustained before the opening match at Leeds.
Since the latest blow, the Fratton favourite has been absent for another three matches - and is expected to also be sidelined for the trip to Stoke and Saturday’s visit of Oxford United.
Although John Mousinho is encouraged by Yengi’s progress and believes he could be back in full Blues training during the international break around October 12.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Kas has been back out on the grass for the last few days, so isn’t training with us yet.
‘He’s with the strength and conditioning coaches, so it is that stage of the rehab where he’s out of the physio room and working with them. The next stage for him will be to return to (full) training with us.
‘I don’t think he'll be ready to return to training until probably that second week in October during the international break (October 12). Hopefully he’ll be back after that.
‘I’m unsure if he’s going away with Australia or not, he won’t be fit to play the games if he does, so it will be a bit of a waste of time.
‘We’re hoping to keep him instead because he’s just not ready to train yet.’
Australia are scheduled to host China on October 10, followed by travelling to Japan on October 15.
They are presently fifth in the six-team Group C, after taking one point from their opening two matches, while now have Tony Popovic as head coach following Graham Arnold’s resignation.
Yengi missed the Socceroos’ last match against Indonesia after being shown a straight red card for a high foot in a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain.
It remains to be seen whether that suspension also includes China and Japan, although Mousinho doesn’t believe he will be fit for duty anyway.
