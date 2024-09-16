Portsmouth boss delivers news of latest blow to key Aussie striker amid injury glut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are sweating on the extent of Kusini Yengi’s latest injury after he was forced out of the defeat to West Brom.

The Blues are assessing the striker in the wake of him feeling a groin issue, which led to Yengi not being used in the 3-0 defeat to the Baggies yesterday.

That comes with Brighton loanee Mark O’Mahony also absent at Fratton Park, after picking up an ankle problem while on international duty with Republic of Ireland under-21s.

Yengi was handed a role on the bench as John Mousino’s side returned to Championship action, after the international break.

The 25-year-old felt discomfort after going through the pre-game warm-up, however, leading to Elias Sorensen coming on to the bench - with the Danish front man replacing Christian Saydee with 15 minutes left.

Yengi travelled to the other side of the world to link up with Australia in that time, but returned early from the Socceroos camp after being sent off in their shock 1-0 loss to Bahrain nine days ago.

The man, who scored 13 goals last term as he made a big impact in his maiden season in England, missed the first three games of the season - also with a groin issue.

Pompey will now wait to see the significance of the issue ahead of yet another stern test, as they go to Burnley on Saturday.

Mousinho said: ‘It sums up our luck at the moment with Kas doing the full warm-up and just feeling his groin towards the end.

‘I don’t know if that’s about the travel, but he came back on Monday and was fine all week.

‘So it was a late one where we had to take him off the team-sheet but there’s no indication at all of the extent of that at the moment.’

Pompey are, of course, without Colby Bishop who is recovering from undergoing open-heart surgery with the Magic Man not named in the Blues’ 25-man squad.

That meant Sorensen and Christian Saydee were their only fit striking options for the West Brom game, though the hope is O’Mahony will be back for Burnley.

Pompey have dealt another significant injury blow with new £500,000 signing Ibane Bowat facing six months out, after suffering a serious knee injury in training last week.

The Blues’ extensive fitness issues are finally easing elsewhere, however, with Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre returning against West Brom, along with Josh Murphy.