Portsmouth fitness latest ahead of West Brom after players’ international action

Pompey’s international players look to have received a clean bill of health after their latest round of fixtures.

Sammy Silvera played 90 minutes for Australia against Indonesia yesterday, as he was handed his seventh cap in World Cup qualifying.

But there was more frustration for the Socceroos, as they were held to a 0-0 draw in Jakarta in front of a crowd of 78,000.

Silvera’s side couldn’t make the most of their chances on the winger’s second full appearance for his country, off the back of a terrible 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain last week where Pompey’s Kusini Yengi was sent off.

The 23-year-old came through the game in one piece, however, and now looks set to be available for West Brom’s visit on Sunday.

The same goes for Terry Devlin, who received plaudits for his performance against England under-21s last week.

Devlin shone in a wing-back role in the 0-0 draw last week, but couldn’t help his country to another positive result as they went down to a narrow 2-1 loss to Group F leaders Ukraine in Ballymena.

The 20-year-old had a second-half shot which was off target as his side’s late charge failed to yield a return in front of a crowd of 697.

Pompey’s other international interest was new loanee, Brighton’s Mark O’Mahony, who was called up for Republic of Ireland’s under-21 squad for games against Turkey and Latvia.

But after helping his country to a 1-0 win in Istanbul after entering the game off the bench for the final 13 minutes on Friday, the 19-year-old was an unused sub as Jim Crawford’s side were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Latvia.

That leaves O’Mahony’s side four points off leaders Italy with two qualifiers remaining.

Crucially for Pompey, however, it appears all three will be in contention for their return to action at Fratton Park on Sunday as they take on Carlos Corberan’s men after their strong start to their Championship campaign.

The Blues will be hoping the international break has given them the chance to clear the treatment room after a swathe of early-season fitness setbacks.