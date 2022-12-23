Portsmouth boss delivers significant update over Boxing Day return for long-term injured midfield duo
Danny Cowley is optimistic Louis Thompson and Tom Lowery will make their return to the Pompey side on Boxing Day.
But warned the duo will face a fitness call on Monday morning to determine whether their comeback is going to happen.
The pair have frustratingly been sidelined for the majority of the first half of the campaign, with respective issues severely limiting their game time.
However, there is a belief Thompson can make the match-day squad for the first time since August, after he was stretchered off against Bristol Rovers.
The 28-year-old has been in the treatment room with a broken leg but has stepped up his recovery after he made his return to full training last week.
Meanwhile, Lowery has been blighted by a hamstring issue in the opening months of his Fratton Park career.
He looked to have completed his comeback when he made a 25-minute cameo in the FA Cup in November.
Yet, his hopes were dashed when he picked up a recurrence of the same problem.
But after a troubled start, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for the summer signing, having recently joined in with training.
The Blues boss previously claimed a return for the injured duo would be topping his Christmas list this year.
And there is hope his wish could well come true, with the head coach delivering a festive treat to the Fratton faithful ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Exeter.
Cowley said: ‘Both (Thompson and Lowery) have been training on the grass.’
‘Louis joined in with the session and they’re both getting closer and closer. It’ll be a decision for us to make come Monday.’
The pair’s absences has been part of the equation over Pompey’s recent league struggles, falling five points off the play-off spots.
Lowery’s last league appearance came during their 2-2 draw against Plymouth in September, with his side sat second in the table.
A run of one win in League One since the stalemate has seen Cowley’s men drop to 10th in the table.
But a return to the squad will be a timely boost for the head coach, with his outfit also set to face Ipswich and Charlton over the festive period.