Portsmouth boss emphatically sets the record straight on transfer links with ex-international

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

John Mousinho has moved to clear up claims that Pompey are keen on a move for free agent Dom Dwyer.

According to freelance sports journalist Ed Johnson on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Blues are seeking to snap up the former USA striker to replace Callum Lang.

Pompey currently have a spot remaining in their 25-man Football League squad, which can be filled by an unattached player.

However, despite Dwyer training with the Blues before Christmas, Mousinho has emphatically dismissed reports that the veteran attacker is being considered for a deal.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Dom trained with us just before Christmas, for three weeks, but there’s nothing in him signing for us.

‘We brought him in because we had a connection there and had picked up a couple of injuries to centre-forwards at the time. We were quite thin on the ground in terms of numbers around that time as well, so it was useful for training numbers and Dom was local.

‘We gave him the opportunity to come in and train - I have been surprised that non-one has picked him up, at least in the league.

‘We aren’t considering him, though. We are now looking at a centre-forward unit of Colby, Kas - who is back from injury now, and Christian, who came on against QPR.

‘There is also Mark (O’Mahony), who we don’t think is far away after injury, and Tom (Waddingham) is there or thereabouts.’

Former Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer is not joining Pompey according to John Mousinho. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesFormer Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer is not joining Pompey according to John Mousinho. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Former Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer is not joining Pompey according to John Mousinho. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images | Getty Images

Leading scorer Lang has been ruled out for the season following a hamstring injury sustained at Oxford United.

In his absence, the Blues beat QPR 2-1 on Saturday, through goals from Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie, to climb nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Dwyer, who hails from West Sussex, has spent the 12 years playing in America, representing MLS sides Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City, Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

However, he last month left Oakland Roots after the USL Championship club terminated his contract following a 10-month stay.

Dwyer gained United States citizenship in 2017 and subsequently represented the national team four times, scoring in each of his opening two outings.

Journalist Johnson had claimed: ‘Portsmouth are hopeful of registering veteran USA striker Dom Dwyer as a replacement for the injured Callum Lang.

‘The former Orlando, KC and Atlanta forward has been training with Pompey since November, and is eligible to sign as a free agent.’

Related topics:Pompey

