John Mousinho has moved to clear up claims that Pompey are keen on a move for free agent Dom Dwyer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to freelance sports journalist Ed Johnson on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Blues are seeking to snap up the former USA striker to replace Callum Lang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite Dwyer training with the Blues before Christmas, Mousinho has emphatically dismissed reports that the veteran attacker is being considered for a deal.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Dom trained with us just before Christmas, for three weeks, but there’s nothing in him signing for us.

‘We brought him in because we had a connection there and had picked up a couple of injuries to centre-forwards at the time. We were quite thin on the ground in terms of numbers around that time as well, so it was useful for training numbers and Dom was local.

‘We gave him the opportunity to come in and train - I have been surprised that non-one has picked him up, at least in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We aren’t considering him, though. We are now looking at a centre-forward unit of Colby, Kas - who is back from injury now, and Christian, who came on against QPR.

‘There is also Mark (O’Mahony), who we don’t think is far away after injury, and Tom (Waddingham) is there or thereabouts.’

Former Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer is not joining Pompey according to John Mousinho. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images | Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwyer, who hails from West Sussex, has spent the 12 years playing in America, representing MLS sides Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City, Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

However, he last month left Oakland Roots after the USL Championship club terminated his contract following a 10-month stay.

Read More Portsmouth boss' chilling warning to the Championship after chief tormenter reaches devastating new heights

Dwyer gained United States citizenship in 2017 and subsequently represented the national team four times, scoring in each of his opening two outings.

Journalist Johnson had claimed: ‘Portsmouth are hopeful of registering veteran USA striker Dom Dwyer as a replacement for the injured Callum Lang.

‘The former Orlando, KC and Atlanta forward has been training with Pompey since November, and is eligible to sign as a free agent.’