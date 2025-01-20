Portsmouth boss' encouraging transfer message to Fratton faithful with Blues business ready to ramp up
That’s the heartening message from John Mousinho, who insists long-time Blues targets are now available and within their sights.
The Blues are putting the final touches to swoops for Australian duo Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews, while have already landed Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden on loan.
Mousinho also wants at least two more attacking players, while Jacob Farrell’s season-ending injury means they remain concerningly short of left-back cover.
Certainly Pompey’s head coach is encouraged over transfer progress - and the chances of capturing others high on their wish list.
He told The News: ‘This week things have started to move a bit more, we are having a couple more conversations around players that we were having conversations on - but weren't ready to go.
‘Clubs previously weren’t ready to let them go, now there’s a bit more movement there.
‘Other factors are the FA Cup and clubs waiting for incomings before they shift anyone. There still seems like there’s an age left in the transfer window, which there is, but everything is starting to move.
‘Players are now becoming available that weren’t available previously. We might have had conversations about them, now they’re available.
‘If we are in the market for players, we have to make sure that clubs are willing to let them go, so this changes things for us.
‘I don’t think there will be anything before Stoke, while there’ll probably be no moment to be available for the West Brom game.
‘Probably once we’ve ironed a couple of bits, I expect to see a couple of additions during next week.’
Andy Cullen had previously warned the bulk of Pompey’s transfer window business would arrive close to the February 3 deadline.
And, echoing that belief, Mousinho is convinced there will be a number of late arrivals to bolster the Blues.
He added: ‘I think things will happen late on, I’ve obviously experienced two January transfer windows so far.
‘My first window was pretty quick because I joined on January 20. Ryley Towler had already joined, then Matt Macey was done while I was here.
‘By the time the transfer window closed, we did Di’Shon Bernard and Paddy Lane, who happened on the last day.
‘Last year, other than free agents, we didn’t do anything until Myles Peart-Harris arrived (January 22, 2024). Then Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon arrived quite late in the day.’
