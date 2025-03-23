John Mousinho admits Pompey have ‘definitely missed’ the attacking talents of Paddy Lane.

But he’s confident the Irishman will be back in time for pre-season training after his improving Championship form was ended by an untimely injury.

The 24-year-old had just re-established himself in the Blues’ starting XI when he damaged his knee during the first half of the January defeat to Blackburn, requiring surgery.

Initially it was a difficult period of adjustment for Lane following Pompey’s step up from League One, yet Mousinho recognised encouraging signs of beginning to adapt.

Now he’s relishing getting the goal-scoring winger back for next season - hopefully for Championship football.

He told The News: ‘Paddy is absolutely fine, he’s on track with everything in terms of his rehab and should make the start of pre-season.

‘He was one of the players adjusting to the levels and needed a bit of time to do that. He was getting there, we were playing him in a slightly different position and were gutted when we lost him at Blackburn.

‘We’re looking forward to next year now and Paddy’s just got to come back as fit as he possibly can and try to affect the first-team like he was doing when he first came out of it.

Paddy Lane has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. Picture: Matt McNulty

‘He scored against Swansea after a difficult start to the season and found himself as a frequent starter. He’s got to try to do the same thing when he’s back. There have been some positive performances.

‘We’ve definitely missed him. Paddy was one of our best players last season, he scored 12 goals and contributed quite a few assists, he has that constant energy and good running power.

‘We were looking forward to seeing a full season of him this year - and unfortunately we haven’t seen it.’

Taken time to adjust

Lane had returned to Pompey’s side and started five successive matches before injury struck in January.

There was also his maiden Championship goal in the 4-0 New Year’s Day triumph over Swansea when operating on the right wing.

Mousinho had employed the former Fleetwood man in a variety of attacking positions this term, including both flanks and as a number 10, from where he assisted Callum Lang at Burnley in September.

However, despite starting seven of the opening eight league fixtures, he hadn’t ignited at this level and largely found himself dropped to the bench.

Regardless, Lane’s absence forced Pompey to dip into the transfer market to replace him in January, with Kaide Gordon recruited on loan from Liverpool.

Mousinho added: ‘Paddy’s had the surgery and is a bit more mobile now. He’s not out on the grass yet, he’s in the gym.

‘For this season, we have said it’s absolutely fine, so haven’t put him on the squad numbers list for a reason. We expect to see him back in the summer.’

