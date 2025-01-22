Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marlon Pack is convinced ‘joker’ Paddy Lane still has an instrumental role in Pompey’s Championship survival.

The 23-year-old has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a knee injury at Blackburn last week and will now undergo surgery.

The likeable Lane had recently returned to John Mousinho’s starting line-up, while scored his maiden Championship goal in the New Year’s Day 4-0 thumping of Swansea.

However, despite playing no further part in their bid to avoid relegation, Pack believes the ‘infectious’ dressing-room character possesses the talents to lift the spirits of his team-mates.

Marlon Pack believes 'joker' Paddy Lane remains a pivotal presence in the dressing room, despite injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Pompey’s skipper is eager for the hugely popular Lane to remain around the squad whenever possible.

Pack told The News: ‘It’s a huge blow for Paddy. His first season in the Championship and he was starting to find his feet again after a difficult start for all of us. It has probably been harder for the forward players because of the level, you don't get as many chances.

‘Looking at it selfishly, his personality is so infectious around the group and we are going to miss that on the training pitch.

‘Having said that, Paddy will still be a vital cog for us to achieve our task this year. We still need Paddy Lane at his best in and around the dressing room.

‘That’s easier said than done when you’re injured, but we are a tight-knit group and very good at keeping the lads in as one, even when injured, that’s pivotal for us.

Paddy Lane scored his first Championship goal against Swansea on New Year’s Day. | National World

‘He signed for us in a January (2023), which is always a hard one, and come out of his shell massively. He's one of the big characters, his personality is infectious, he makes the lads laugh.

‘He strikes that balance being a bit of a joker but also realising there’s a time and a place and this year we have definitely needed that, especially when results haven’t gone our way. It's easy to get your head down.

‘Sometimes as a group we need something to lift us - and Paddy’s personality does that.’

Lane has amassed 84 appearances and scored 14 times since arriving from Fleetwood shortly after Mousinho’s appointment as head coach.

He was sidelined for three matches with an Achilles problem earlier this season, yet otherwise has been a regular in the Blues squad.

The Northern Ireland international had started five successive matches until sustaining the injury in the first half of the defeat at Blackburn.

Pack added: ‘We’ve spoken and there is that initial feeling of disappointment being injured, but he’s been injured before and what you put in you get out, so he knows the process and hopefully will be in good spirits once he has the surgery.

‘I think he was expecting the worst and it’s not ideal, it could have been a lot worse than what he was potentially thinking.

‘I know he lives with Ryley, but it’s important we all get around him and support him whenever he needs it, while we also have staff there supporting his recovery.’