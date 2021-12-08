According to the head coach, the Republic of Ireland international can only be recalled should parent club Manchester City have goalkeeping availability issues.

Even then, they presently have four stoppers on their books – in addition to the impressive Bazunu.

Ederson, Scott Carson, Zack Steffen and Cieran Slicker have all been around the Premier League club’s first-team this season.

In the meantime, Bazunu, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has racked up 21 Pompey appearances as he flourishes in regular football.

Cowley told The News: ‘There is no recall, the clause is if Manchester City get into serious injury concerns with the goalkeepers.

‘And they have a few in front of Gavin, not loads, but enough to suggest that won’t happen.

‘We would have to be very unlucky should that occur, but then again not much has gone for us at the moment.

‘Gavin has been incredible for us at every level in terms of improving the team, working towards the game idea and value for money.’

While Ederson is City’s undisputed first choice, they have plenty of competition backing him up.

Steffen, a 26-year-old American, has deputised for the Brazilian on five occasions this season, most recently Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig.

Former England international Carson is aged 36 and featured just once in two-and-a-half seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Finally there’s Slicker, a 19-year-old Scot who has played in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign for City’s under-21 side.

And, on the south coast, Bazunu has been a consistently impressive performer, having spent last term on loan at Rochdale.

The 19-year-old has now registered four clean sheets in his last five Blues outings, recovering impressively from the blip which saw him at fault for goals against Rotherham and Ipswich.

Cowley has previously insisted that City are delighted with their handling of Bazunu, with the clubs in regular touch over the youngster’s development.

Certainly the Irishman has been among the Blues’ most outstanding players this term, along with Sean Raggett and fellow loanee Mahlon Romeo.

