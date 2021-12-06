Transfer Gossip: Portsmouth's on-loan Manchester City and Republic of Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu on Liverpool's radar

According to the print edition of yesterday’s Sunday Mirror, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a potential move for the highly rated teenager as he keeps an eye on long-term options to his goalkeeping position.

Alisson Becker remains the Anfield side’s undoubted first choice, with the Brazilian contracted to the 2019-20 Premier League champions until 2027.

Yet that hasn’t stopped Liverpool keeping one eye on the future – and apparently keeping tabs on Bazunu’s development.

The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Fratton Park, establishing himself as Danny Cowley’s No1.

He’s made 19 appearances for the Blues to date, keeping nine clean sheets in the process and impressing with not just his shot-stopping capabilities but also his distribution.

That’s made many sit up and take notice of his ability.

However, it’s nothing like the attention the teenager has attracted following his displays for the Republic of Ireland this term.

Keeper Gavin Bazunu is on loan at Pompey from Manchester City

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper has been lauded for some of his spectacular saves while on international duty with Stephen Kenny’s side.

Meanwhile, in September he grabbed worldwide headlines when he saved Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty for Portugal to deny the Manchester United forward the men's all-time international scoring record.

Bazunu is now on 10 caps for his country as he keeps promising Liverpool youngster Caoimhin Kelleher on the international sidelines.

And if reports in the Sunday Mirror are true, the duo could well face a battle to establish themselves as the Reds’ No1 in the future, too.

Bazunu is contracted to Manchester City – whose goalkeeping department consists of Ederson, Zack Steffen and 36-year-old Scott Carson this season – until 2024.

Upon his return to the Etihad next season, he will also face competition from fellow youngsters Aro Muric, Mikki Van Sas, Cieran Slicker and James Trafford if he wants to break into Pep Guardiola’s 2022-23 plans.

Bazunu is due to next feature for Pompey on Tuesday night when Sheffield Wednesday visit Fratton Park in League One.