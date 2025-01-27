Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has been spelling out exactly why Hayden Matthews has been high on their wanted list for the past six months.

The Australian centre-back has finally put pen to paper on a Pompey contract, after joining the Blues for an undisclosed fee from Sydney FC on Monday.

Matthews has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park to become the Blues’ fourth new arrival during the January transfer window and the fourth Aussie on the PO4 payrol.

The deal is subject to international clearance, which could delay any potential debut. Pompey welcome Millwall to the south coast for a rearranged Championship fixture on Wednesday.

But with the Blues having bids for the Socceroos international turned down during the latter stages of the 2024 summer transfer window, a few extra days’ wait is nothing having finally landed a player they’ve been trailling for some time.

Matthews’ presence will take the number of centre-back at the Blues to seven. But with the 20-year-old possessing a host of qualities Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes admire, they didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to land a player with ‘huge potential’.

Explaining why Matthews is someone they’ve been keen to bring to the club, Mousinho told the Pompey website: ‘He’s a really promising young centre-back and player that we’ve been tracking for quite some time.

‘There wasn’t the opportunity to bring him over here in the summer, so we’re delighted that he’s been able to join us now.

‘Hayden is someone with a huge amount of potential, but he’s already played a lot of first-team games in a short amount of time.

‘He’s six-foot-five, but is also very mobile and doesn’t just rely on his height. There’s a real physicality there, while he’s calm and composed with the ball at his feet.’

Pompey centre-back options

Pompey’s six other specialist centre-backs are Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Ibane Bowat, Rob Atkinson, Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre. Shaughnessy, Poole and Bowat remain unavailable for selection due to their respective injury issues this term. Meanwhile, skipper and midfielder Marlon Pack has become a makeshift centre-half over the past couple of months as the Blues cope with their injury concerns in defence.

Shaughnessy is in contention to return against either Millwall or Burnley on Saturday, although Mousinho has admitted he’ll carefully manage the Irishman’s return, having missed five months of the season to date.

Matthews’ arrival could see the Blues let one of their centre-backs leave this month, with both Towler and McIntyre touted for potential switches away from Fratton Park. It also raises questions about Pack’s involvement in future games, with Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden brought in to bolster the Blues’ midfield options and add extra experience to the Pompey engine room.