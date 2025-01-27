Breaking: Portsmouth seal £1.2m transfer window swoop to end long-running pursuit of highly-rated central defender
The highly-regarded Australian international has joined the Blues on a four-and-a-half year deal after last week flying into England to seal the switch.
The Blues have been chasing the central defender since last summer, when they had several bids turned down by A-League side Sydney in the latter stages of the transfer window.
However, Pompey have maintained their interest in the 20-year-old and this month revisited the situation - finally managing the capture the 6ft 5in player.
He joins compatriot Thomas Waddingham at Fratton Park, who made an instant impact on his West Brom debut on Saturday through a scoring entrance as a substitute.
The Blues are currently awaiting international clearance on Matthews, who is expected to train with his new team-mates for the first time today.
Following Saturday’s dismal 5-1 defeat at West Brom, head coach John Mousinho indicated it would be a ‘busy week’ on the transfer front for the Blues.
The first one through the door this morning is Matthews, albeit had been long anticipated - and the Fratton faithful will be hoping to see other arrivals as the week progresses.
The Blues have also identified strengthening their attacking positions, in particular on the wing, with Sammy Silvera having returned to Middlesbrough and Paddy Lane ruled out for the season through injury.
