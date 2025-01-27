Breaking: Portsmouth seal £1.2m transfer window swoop to end long-running pursuit of highly-rated central defender

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 27th Jan 2025, 08:09 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 08:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey have completed the signing of Hayden Matthews in a £1.2m deal.

The highly-regarded Australian international has joined the Blues on a four-and-a-half year deal after last week flying into England to seal the switch.

The Blues have been chasing the central defender since last summer, when they had several bids turned down by A-League side Sydney in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hayden Matthews has completed his £1.2m move to Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FCHayden Matthews has completed his £1.2m move to Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC
Hayden Matthews has completed his £1.2m move to Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

However, Pompey have maintained their interest in the 20-year-old and this month revisited the situation - finally managing the capture the 6ft 5in player.

He joins compatriot Thomas Waddingham at Fratton Park, who made an instant impact on his West Brom debut on Saturday through a scoring entrance as a substitute.

The Blues are currently awaiting international clearance on Matthews, who is expected to train with his new team-mates for the first time today.

Following Saturday’s dismal 5-1 defeat at West Brom, head coach John Mousinho indicated it would be a ‘busy week’ on the transfer front for the Blues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first one through the door this morning is Matthews, albeit had been long anticipated - and the Fratton faithful will be hoping to see other arrivals as the week progresses.

The Blues have also identified strengthening their attacking positions, in particular on the wing, with Sammy Silvera having returned to Middlesbrough and Paddy Lane ruled out for the season through injury.

Josh Murphy and Callum Lang were both rested from the starting XI at The Hawthorns, with Terry Devlin pressed into a right-sided flank role instead.

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice