John Mousinho offered first-team hope to Owen Moxon and insisted: ‘He’s looking a lot better.’

The former Carlisle man hasn’t featured in the two months which have passed since conceding the late penalty equaliser at Middlesbrough in August.

He was subsequently left out of eight successive Pompey 20-man squads, prompting supporters to question why the League One title-winning midfielder was being consistently overlooked.

However, Moxon re-emerged for a surprise return to the bench in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, albeit wasn’t used.

Portsmouth Owen Moxon returned to Pompey's squad against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday after eight matches away. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

According to Mousinho, the 26-year-old has been sidelined with a hip injury and other ‘different issues’ which impacted his pre-season and early form.

Now he’s back - and with Pompey heading to Hull on Saturday, their head coach believes Moxon is ready to challenge for a first-team spot.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Owen is now back from injury. We have been deliberate with him in terms of getting him back in.

‘He travelled to QPR and Cardiff and didn’t get in the squad, but he was in the squad for Sheffield Wednesday, so is ready for selection.

‘He’s (recently) had an issue with his hip. There were a couple of different issues he was nursing through pre-season and the opening weeks of the season, so he wasn’t particularly at it with everything physically.

‘The way Owen plays, he needs to be there and it was a good opportunity for him to come off it and to make sure he got everything right coming back. He’s looked a lot better since he has.

Moxon has made just three substitute appearances this season, of which two have arrived in the Championship.

Certainly the centre of midfield is a congested area, with competition also provided by Marlon Pack, Freddie Potts, Abdoulaye Kamara and Andre Dozzell.

Mousinho added: ‘Owen needs to keep improving and keep impressing in training. He must make sure that, if and when he gets his chance, he’s right at it and affecting the side.

‘That’s the most important thing, just stay patient and, if and when you get your chance, make sure you are good.

‘In the middle of the park we have those five players competing for the two spots and that makes it fierce competition.’