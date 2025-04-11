Portsmouth boss faces questions over who has fatigue advantage as players go to well again for Derby County showdown
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And the Pompey boss is adamant it will be a ‘level playing field’ in terms of fatigue, as Derby County arrive at Fratton Park tomorrow.
Both teams will be playing their third game in eight days, as they fight for their place in the second tier this term.
Derby also had a game last Wednesday against Preston, though they were afforded an extended rest off the back of the international break with their opponents in FA Cup action the previous weekend.
The Rams also have an extra day to prepare for the clash, with Pompey going down to a 1-0 loss at Coventry on Wednesday night and Derby drawing with Burnley the previous evening.
Mousinho’s side put in a gruelling shift at the CBS Arena, as they continue to cover the huge distances the Pompey boss demands of his team. That means a light couple of days on the training ground to recover for what is set to be a big occasion at PO4.
Mousinho isn’t looking at any advantages for one of the combatants when it comes to their schedules going into the game, however.
He said: ‘It’s the same for both teams.
‘Derby would’ve had one home game from those three games in eight days and we would’ve had one home game.
‘They will travel and had an extra game on Wednesday night, though didn’t play the weekend before.
‘It’s a level playing field for both teams in terms of fatigue, in terms of travel and in terms of the two teams going at it and being able to make changes.
Click here to sign up for Pompey Talk with Neil & Jordan - our premium newsletter bringing a weekly inside track on the club you love
‘I don’t think that (fatigue) can be an excuse for us, we just have to be as fresh as we can and attack the game physically.’
Derby ‘a very different side’
Derby go into the clash with Pompey a side revitalised under John Eustace, with his team the form side in the relegation battle. That’s off the back of one defeat in six which includes four wins on the spin, before defeat against Swansea and a draw with promotion-chasing Burnley.
‘They won four games on the spin and then probably a disappointing result at Swansea. Then it was a well-deserved point having watched the game against the league leaders at the time in Burnley.
‘They’ve really solidified, don’t concede too many goals and are a threat going forward as well. They are a very different side to the one from six weeks ago.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.