Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho believes Pompey supporters will respond as the Championship survival stakes are raised against Derby.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss feels the backing of Fortress Fratton will add ‘at least 10 per cent’ to his team’s performance for the biggest game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast to their away struggles Fratton Park has proved a stronghold, with 10 wins and two draws from past 14 games on home soil.

Mousinho feels the ability of the Pompey faithful to raise their game to aid their team is central to what’s unfolded, in giving his men a chance of survival this term.

And with Derby able to leapfrog their side with a win, the Blues head coach believes supporters will aid their team when it’s needed most once again.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s come together and it’s been a brilliant place to play football since I joined the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The atmosphere has been unmatched in terms of what I’ve seen up and down the country.

‘We thankfully had a lot of joy with it last season, and this year with the good home form we’ve rewarded the home fans with some good performances and results.

‘The atmosphere has been just incredible.

‘You look at certain games where we haven’t been scintillating like the Blackburn game at home, the fans could tell we weren’t quite at it and dragged us over the line in the last 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Oxford sticks long in the memory and we’ve had a couple again this season.

‘Yes, we need more of that and I’m really looking forward to the game, looking forward getting back to Fratton Park and sure I’m the fans are as well.’

’Confidence high’ for Derby

Mousinho acknowledged that fact, but feels his team can attack the occasion with belief and conviction from responding well to such occasions previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘There’s been a few times this season when it’s felt like a must-win tie or we can’t lose this game.

‘It gets to the stage of the season where we’ve come off the back of poor results and we seem to need to win games at home. There’s been a couple of those games we haven’t won, but thankfully most we have.

‘Sides at this level are very good and Derby are one of them, so we have to make sure we put in the work-rate.’