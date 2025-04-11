‘They can sense what we need’: Mousinho’s message as Portsmouth return home for biggest moment against Derby County
And the Blues boss feels the backing of Fortress Fratton will add ‘at least 10 per cent’ to his team’s performance for the biggest game of the season.
Mousinho’s men return to PO4 against the Rams, after two late disappointments on the road against Millwall and Coventry.
In contrast to their away struggles Fratton Park has proved a stronghold, with 10 wins and two draws from past 14 games on home soil.
Mousinho feels the ability of the Pompey faithful to raise their game to aid their team is central to what’s unfolded, in giving his men a chance of survival this term.
And with Derby able to leapfrog their side with a win, the Blues head coach believes supporters will aid their team when it’s needed most once again.
Mousinho said: ‘It’s come together and it’s been a brilliant place to play football since I joined the club.
‘The atmosphere has been unmatched in terms of what I’ve seen up and down the country.
‘We thankfully had a lot of joy with it last season, and this year with the good home form we’ve rewarded the home fans with some good performances and results.
‘The atmosphere has been just incredible.
‘You look at certain games where we haven’t been scintillating like the Blackburn game at home, the fans could tell we weren’t quite at it and dragged us over the line in the last 20 minutes.
‘They can sense what we need and we need that response from the fans, because it does really help us - it adds at least 10 per cent to our performance.
‘Oxford sticks long in the memory and we’ve had a couple again this season.
‘Yes, we need more of that and I’m really looking forward to the game, looking forward getting back to Fratton Park and sure I’m the fans are as well.’
There’s no doubt the Derby clash represents the biggest moment of the season, with the gap to the bottom three just three points for Pompey with five games remaining.
Mousinho acknowledged that fact, but feels his team can attack the occasion with belief and conviction from responding well to such occasions previously.
He added: ‘There’s been a few times this season when it’s felt like a must-win tie or we can’t lose this game.
‘It gets to the stage of the season where we’ve come off the back of poor results and we seem to need to win games at home. There’s been a couple of those games we haven’t won, but thankfully most we have.
‘I think for us confidence is high at Fratton Park, but we can’t take that for granted and think we can just show up and put in a decent performance.
‘Sides at this level are very good and Derby are one of them, so we have to make sure we put in the work-rate.’
