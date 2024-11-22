Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho insisted he has no problem with Kusini Yengi’s outspoken comments on Pompey’s rivals - if he backs it up with his own Championship form.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss stated he was pleased to see the striker up the pressure on himself to deliver for his side, after suggesting teams he’s played this term were weaker than those faced in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi has yet to break his Championship goal duck, however, in a campaign hampered by groin injuries after his impressive maiden season in England and 13 League One goals.

That naturally drew a strong reaction from followers of both teams, while also likely putting more eyes on the powerful operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho underlined there was no issue over what Yengi said on his part - if he turns his convictions into strong performances at Championship level.

When asked about Yengi’s comments, Mousinho said: ‘I saw the headline but didn’t see the full interview, so don’t know what was said.

‘To be honest, I know Kas and he’s great to work with every day. He’s outgoing and there would be nothing in it with any malice.

‘Whenever you’re as confident as Kas is you have to make sure you back it up. That’s good pressure to put on yourself to back up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As a footballer you’re programmed to give answers in a certain way and give bland answers. When you give one slightly outside of the box, I guess people can jump on you.

‘I’m not saying it’s an Australian thing, but look at Ange (Postecoglou) and his comments earlier in the season about winning something in the second year.

‘He said it and it’s a thing. If you get boring managers, probably like me, who bat everything off people will complain about it, but when managers and players are bold it’s slightly different.

‘Naturally on social media people will jump on it, but Kas has said what he said. Great, I want the players to be confident, but not necessarily arrogant, and to say and do things they can back up.

‘Players have to back everything up - and they have to do it with their performances.’