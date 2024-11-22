Portsmouth boss fires clear message to Kusini Yengi after striker’s outspoken comments on Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End
And the Blues boss stated he was pleased to see the striker up the pressure on himself to deliver for his side, after suggesting teams he’s played this term were weaker than those faced in League One.
Yengi returns from international duty against Blackburn Rovers this weekend, after extending his flying goal form for Australia in their World Cup qualifier against Bahrain.
The 25-year-old’s two-goal haul for the Socceroos makes it six finishes in as many games for his country, with 10 caps to his name since his breakthrough a year ago.
Yengi has yet to break his Championship goal duck, however, in a campaign hampered by groin injuries after his impressive maiden season in England and 13 League One goals.
The confident hitman drew attention to himself when away on international duty, as he stated he’d gone up against tougher opponents last term after facing Plymouth and Preston.
That naturally drew a strong reaction from followers of both teams, while also likely putting more eyes on the powerful operator.
Mousinho underlined there was no issue over what Yengi said on his part - if he turns his convictions into strong performances at Championship level.
When asked about Yengi’s comments, Mousinho said: ‘I saw the headline but didn’t see the full interview, so don’t know what was said.
‘To be honest, I know Kas and he’s great to work with every day. He’s outgoing and there would be nothing in it with any malice.
‘Whenever you’re as confident as Kas is you have to make sure you back it up. That’s good pressure to put on yourself to back up.
‘As a footballer you’re programmed to give answers in a certain way and give bland answers. When you give one slightly outside of the box, I guess people can jump on you.
‘I’m not saying it’s an Australian thing, but look at Ange (Postecoglou) and his comments earlier in the season about winning something in the second year.
‘He said it and it’s a thing. If you get boring managers, probably like me, who bat everything off people will complain about it, but when managers and players are bold it’s slightly different.
‘Naturally on social media people will jump on it, but Kas has said what he said. Great, I want the players to be confident, but not necessarily arrogant, and to say and do things they can back up.
‘Players have to back everything up - and they have to do it with their performances.’
