He was a player who drew strong Pompey interest in the last transfer window.

In the end, the push was left too late in the summer period of trading to see a move through to a conclusion and the 20-year-remained in the A-League.

But it’s likely an opportunity Pompey’s recruitment team will be remaining across, with it now exactly six weeks until business recommences on January 1.

And it would not have gone unnoticed in the Fratton data room how Matthews hit the latest significant landmark in his promising career last night.

The Sydney-born man was handed a moment to remember, as he made his senior debut for the Socceroos in their latest World Cup qualifier in Bahrain.

And Matthews was straight into the heart of proceedings, as he played a role in the move which saw Pompey’s Kusini Yengi open the scoring after 38 seconds.

There was an unfortunate intervention for the towering 6ft 5in operator, as he headed a 77th-minute cross only for it to cannon back off on to his own post and into the path of Mahdi Abduljabbar who put his side 2-1 up.

But Matthews could be pleased with how his senior bow went, as he now returns to domestic football before the next round of international football in March.

The new relaxed points system approved by the Home Office means Championship sides can bring in up to four players who wouldn’t previously have hit the required threshold

Jacob Farrell, Abdoulaye Kamara and Nicolas Schmid are the current players in the building under the new system - with one space able to be filled in the January window.

Matthews himself is looking to build on a proud moment and gain further football for his country.

He said: ‘I’m very proud to have made my debut.

‘I found out I was starting yesterday, so I had just over 24 hours to prepare.

‘Mentally I was there, I was ready and stepping out on to the pitch for the first time as an international and hearing the anthem side by side with the biggest names in Australian football - it was an unbelievable experience.

‘Everything has taken me under their wing and told me to do what I do - you’re here for a reason, so do what you do. They said I don’t have to prove a point at all, just play my game.

‘The main focus now is to play well for my club at Sydney to be able to earn a call-up again for the next camp in March.’