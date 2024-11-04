John Mousinho admits Will Norris and Jordan Archer are ‘unhappy’ over their recent first-team exclusion in the battle of the goalkeepers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet he has held up Pompey team-mates Matt Ritchie and Marlon Park as outstanding examples of how to positively react to such selection blows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Archer, he deputised after Schmid suffered concussion at Cardiff, totalling one-and-a-half matches, before the Austrian returned at Hull.

Will Norris has lost his first-team spot to Nicolas Schmid. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesay. | National World

And Mousinho wants the disappointed pair to respond to their set-backs in the same manner as two of their colleagues.

He told The News: ‘There is fierce competition, we have two spots for four goalkeepers and that’s a good place for me to be in.

‘Will is unhappy with the situation, which is absolutely fine, the same with Jordan (Archer). I wouldn’t want Jordan to come away from the (team selection) conversation we had on Friday being really pleased with the fact he’s not playing games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve previously spoken before about how football is different from other sports. Sometimes there is a stigma attached to being on the bench or being left out of the squad - and we want to try to change that.

‘A lot of that is down to the individuals and two examples I can pull out this season are Matt Ritchie and Marlon Pack. There are more by the way, just in case anyone thinks I have missed players out.

‘You look at the way Matt goes about his business having come into the squad with high expectations and not played as much as he’d like. He kept himself at it, kept himself positive, trained brilliantly and was pushing for a starting spot.

‘He wants to know how he gets into the team, he wants to know what he can do better, he’s constantly pushing. He’s done all the right things, physically, mentally, his preparation has been unbelievable. Then he got his chance at Hull and was superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You also have Marlon, who had been in the side every single game I’ve been able to select him and I made him club captain. Then I took him out of the team for Sheffield Wednesday.

‘Marlon’s reaction has been unbelievable around the group, he has been so good, he has been positive, he is driving the bench, driving the lads at half-time, driving the lads at full-time. He’s training really well and that’s a big thing.

‘Marlon has come out of the side and got behind the football club. That’s a player who means business and wants to get back into the side. If and when we call upon Marlon, he’s going to be ready.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Hull boss sparks controversy after urging Tigers followers to be more like Portsmouth support

While summer signing Archer was relegated to third choice following the August arrival of Schmid, finding himself out of five squads until Norris recently fell out of favour.

Mousinho added: ‘Matt and Marlon are two examples of players who don’t fit the mould of the traditional footballer sitting there and showing they are not happy.

‘I know they’re not happy, I know they absolutely have that burning desire to get into the side, but they are doing it the right way.’