John Mousinho is destined to become a Premier League manager, according to a Pompey player he released.

Josh Martin was among 10 players who departed Fratton Park this summer in the aftermath of the League One title success when their contracts weren’t renewed.

The winger, who featured nine times in Pompey’s memorable promotion campaign, previously played under Daniel Farke at Norwich, while also represented MK Dons, Barnsley and Doncaster and came through Arsenal’s Academy ranks.

And following his time on the south coast, he is convinced Mousinho possesses the qualities suited to becoming a top-flight boss.

John Mousinho has been backed to become a Premier League manager. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA | Ben Whitley/PA

He told The News: ‘I told John at the end of the season that I think he can go all the way to the top. For me, that is managing a Premier League team.

‘This season will be a good sign of whether he can continue or maybe needs another 2-3 years. This is his first season in the Championship, coming up against experience, quality and a lot of money.

‘If John can keep Pompey competitive and above the drop zone, I think it’s a job well done, a successful season. If the team stay up, 100 per cent that’s a successful season.

‘He can be a top manager, it’s how I feel. I’ve worked with a few, I worked with Daniel Farke for years and played against certain managers and seen them on the touchline. I’ve seen Pep (Guardiola) on the touchline, non-stop shouting, John is like that, these are characteristics I have seen from him in my experience.

‘It was hard for John last year to keep everyone happy because he’d have someone like myself knocking on his door saying “Gaffer, I'm training really well”. He would say: “I know, but the team is doing well, what can I do?”.

‘Myles Peart-Harris was probably asking the same question. Everyone is going to knock on the door when you've got a squad with so many good quality players, that’s the hard thing. I can imagine it being very difficult.

‘In that scenario, John was definitely as good as he could be. Other managers would have dealt with it differently and not as well. Some don’t speak to some players, yet John talked to every single one of us and gave as detailed an answer as possible.

Josh Martin was impressed by Pompey’s head coach John Mousinho during his time at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

‘As a manager, you have to be honest. If you are, then the player cannot moan about it. If the player isn’t cutting it and not doing well enough, the manager should say you are not doing well enough.

‘If the player is doing really well and he’s not playing, the manager has to give a reason, otherwise the player goes home unhappy.

‘I would always say to the gaffer: “I’m training really well, is there anything more I can do to force your mind?”. He would reply “Not really, maybe try to score more goals” - so now I have a target. Every day I was trying to be the highest goalscorer. That’s good management.’

Martin signed for Pompey in November 2023, following seven weeks training with Mousinho’s men.

He added: ‘John knows a lot about football. He was a player until two years ago, so still has that changing room feeling. It is so fresh for him, so he understands the players.

‘He can have a laugh with the lads, which is good, and he wouldn’t let us slack. If we did well, he’d give us time off, an extra day, so that’s something to aim for.

‘If we didn’t do well, we would be told off and you need that in a manager. He lost his temper on a couple of occasions at half-time and that’s understandable because you want to win those games.

‘I am really grateful to have worked with him and, hopefully, we can work together again in the future.’