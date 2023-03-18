Portsmouth boss John Mousinho makes important summer transfer window point

The Blues boss stressed recruitment will not be confined to one particular area or profile of player as attention begins to shift towards potential moves in the next transfer window.

There’s been a recent concerted effort by Pompey to target younger players and talented individuals who can add to their transfer valuations while at Fratton Park.

It was evident in January, when the Blues brought in up-and-coming duo Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane from Bristol City and Fleetwood respectively on permanent deals.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

It was also part of last summer’s action plan, when Zak Swanson (Arsenal), Josh Oluwayemi (Spurs), Colby Bishop (Accrington) and Tom Lowey (Crewe) were among those recruited.

Last month sporting director Rich Hughes insisted established performers will continue to be targeted by Pompey in future transfer windows.

Just like the permanent arrivals of Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty – or the loan move for Matt Macey last month – the club still see value in adding experience to their ranks.

And while some argue that recruiting the best players from within League One is perhaps the best way for the Blues to get out of the third tier, Mousinho – who knows that particular terrain well – insisted recruitment under him would not be pigeon-holed.

He said the players who best serve the club’s needs would be added, irrespective of their age, experience or previous clubs.

‘If we recruit five or six signings from League One then that’s because they’re the right signings,’ said Mousinho.

‘And if we recruit five or six signings from scattered all over the place, that’s because they’re the right five or six. That’s the way I see it.

‘Sometimes people who know league can be great. And sometimes other people coming in fresh can be brilliant.

‘We don’t want is to pigeon-hole ourselves and say we’re only going to sign from this part.