Portsmouth boss John Mousinho's Abu Kamara transfer admission ahead of Hull reunion
Now the Blues are preparing to face their former favourite in Saturday’s trip to Hull.
Nobody played more for Pompey during last season’s League One title-winning campaign than the talented on-loan Norwich winger.
Featuring 52 times and netting on 10 occasions, Kamara was one of the leading lights as he flourished in regular first-team football away from Carrow Road.
However, despite summer interest in securing him on a permanent basis, the Blues were never in the running as Kamara joined Hull for a reported £4.5m on transfer deadline day.
Although, ominously, the 21-year-old has yet to truly fire for Pompey’s weekend opposition.
Mousinho told The News: ‘We’ve obviously watched Hull from a preparation point of view, but to us Abu is just another player we have to be aware of as an opposition threat.
‘Paying that sort of money was never realistic for us and it’s great Abu was able to do that off the back of last season. I think he fully deserved it.
‘He improved with us, a lot of the young players do that when they go away on loan. What was particularly impressive with Abs was the fact it is his first loan and he hit the ground running.
‘I say he hit the ground running, he probably had a difficult period in some people's eyes from the outside during the first two months, but from our point of view we thought he was flying.
‘You don’t come from an under-21s side and affect every game. Also, he was probably playing slightly out of position and the second we switched him over I thought he was really, really effective for the rest of the season and was outstanding.
‘The threat he posed towards the back of the year was incredible.’
Kamara has started Hull’s last three matches and totalled six appearances overall as he settles into life at the MKM Stadium.
He added: ‘I wish Abu all the best, just not at the weekend!
‘Yes absolutely he can perform in the Championship, I hope not for this weekend though.’