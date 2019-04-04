Have your say

Kenny Jackett insisted any reports linking him with the vacant manager’s job at QPR is ‘just speculation’.

The Championship side are on the lookout for a new boss following the sacking of Steve McClaren on Monday.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

The former England manager was dismissed following Saturday’s Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bolton – the R’s’ 10th league defeat in 13 matches.

Meanwhile, QPR’s FA Cup fourth-round replay win against Pompey in the capital back in February was only one of three victories overseen by McClaren since the turn of the year.

Jackett, who was assistant manager to Ian Holloway at Loftus Road between 2001-04, has been among those linked with the job.

Earlier this week, former Hoops striker Kevin Gallen – the brother of Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen – said the Pompey boss would be a ‘great fit’ for the club.

However, as Jackett prepares his side to face Wycombe at Adams Park in League One on Saturday, he said he’d heard nothing from QPR, insisting any links were pure conjecture.

‘I’d think it’s just speculation,' said Jackett.

‘Unfortunately, manager’s lose their jobs.

‘There’s a lot of speculation there, but I’ve heard nothing.

‘And as I’ve said, I’d estimate in this case it’s speculation.’

Jackett saw his side lift the Checkatrade Trophy following a penalty shootout win against Sunderland on Sunday.

Pompey are currently fourth in League One – five points behind second-placed Barnsley with one less game played.

Both Sky Bet and Paddy Power have Jackett priced as a 12/1 chance to move to west London.

Tim Sherwood is the heavy favourite to take the reins at Loftus Road, with Charlton manager Lee Bowyer next in the betting.