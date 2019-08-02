Have your say

Kenny Jackett reckons the strong competition for places within his will serve Pompey well for the season’s duration.

And the Blues boss stressed his troops are hungry to deliver promotion from League One.

John Marquis’ arrival from Doncaster represented the eighth signing at Fratton Park this summer.

He followed the likes of Marcus Harness (Burton), Paul Downing (Doncaster) and Ross McCrorie (Rangers) through the arrival door.

Despite the departures of prized-assets Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe – to Brighton and Wigan respectively – it appears Jackett’s assembled a squad that will again be challenging at the summit of the division.

The manager’s currently working with a group of 25 ahead of tomorrow’s curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

And while there’ll be disappointment for those who don’t feature, Jackett stressed all of his players will have a part to play across the campaign.

He said: ‘I’ve not got to fit them in necessarily for Saturday but over 10 months.

‘I’ve got to get an effective unit and some competition around to bring the best out of people.

‘Players can produce their best because they could lose their shirt.

‘There are options with the possibility of a front two, a narrow midfield at the right time and good options.

‘There are slightly different dynamics. Maybe we’re stronger in some areas but maybe weaker in others – we’ll see.

‘But we’re nearly at the start of the season and all of it will be proven now and assessed.

'I find it an exciting time. I’m happy with my squad and I think it’s well balanced.

‘The players have a good attitude towards it. They’re hungry for success and desperate to do well for Portsmouth and for the crowd.’

As well as Lowe leaving, Louis Dennis completed a move to Leyton Orient yesterday.

Jackett has no immediate plans to replace either.

The boss added: ‘It’s my responsibility to get the team to win on a consistent basis in League One.

‘The players are a good, enthusiastic group and it’s my job to mould and get the best out of them.

‘The ball was in Louis’ court, Jamal’s signed for Wigan and after those, if everything settles down and is quiet then I'd be happy.’