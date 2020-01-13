Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Sean Raggett now has the confidence to deliver a powerful finish to the season.

The Pompey boss has backed the defender to show the strength of character needed to continue to show his fast-improving form through the run-in to reach the Championship.

The 25-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

Raggett has now started eight games on the bounce since missing the 2-2 draw with Peterborough in December.

The Norwich loanee has been able to put the injury problems which have hindered him this term behind him in that time.

The stats show that Pompey fare well with Raggett in the side – with Jackett’s men winning 14, drawing five and losing three of the games he’s appeared in during that time.

The Blues boss can see how the no-nonsense defender's had his self-belief tested, but has been able to grow in stature after a stop-start opening to his time at PO4.

Jackett said: ‘Sean’s grown generally in confidence as the season has gone on.

‘He has the character to go on and finish the season strong. That’s really important for him to finish as strong as possible.

‘There was some good passes from Sean (against AFC Wimbledon).

‘It’s been our most effective partnership in terms of results, goals against and generally looking like there’s a complement with Burgess really.

‘It’s been quite a good partnership for us.’

Raggett and Burgess are the pair to displace at present, with Jack Whatmough now coming back into contention.

Jackett is also keen to add another central defender before the close of the January transfer window.

The Pompey boss wants players pushing Raggett for his place in the starting XI.

He added: ‘We would want cover and competition.

‘You have to be thinking ahead at any stage, whether you’re going to drop a Tom Naylor in from midfield or perhaps play a full-back there for a game or two.

‘There’s options for us, which we do need.’