Kenny Jackett has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award for November.

The Pompey boss is joined by Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth, Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan and Paul Warne, of Rotherham, in the list of nominations, with the winner to be announced on Friday.

Jackett saw Pompey accumulate 10 points from the 12 on offer, after winning three and drawing one of the four league games played.

A 1-1 draw against Oxford kicked off a productive month, with victories over Southend (4-1), Rochdale (3-0) and Rotherham (3-2) following.

And that run of results saw the Blues build some much-needed momentum in their bid to join the promotion race.

Entering the month sitting 16th in the table and eight points adrift of those teams in the play-off places, Pompey now find themselves 10th in the standings and three points off the top six.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

It’s still well short of where the Blues – who are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run – will want to be as the halfway stage of the season approaches.

However, their form throughout November and, in particular, results since the 1-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon in mid-October, have lifted some of the pressure off Jackett and his players following a stuttering start to the campaign.

Defeat at Kingsmeadow represented Pompey’s fourth League One loss of the campaign and heightened calls for the manager’s departure.

Yet those dissenting voices have diminished somewhat as the Blues show signs of improvement and close in on those teams above them.

Jackett’s record for the month was matched by Ainsworth, whose Wycombe side also earned 10 points from their four matches played.

The Chairboys now sit top of the table – four points clear of previous leaders Ipswich.

Warne’s Rotherham picked up three wins out of four, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Blues at Fratton Park.

Bristol Rovers earned maximum points under Coughlan, but the Gas only played two league games in November.