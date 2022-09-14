With first-choice right-back Joe Rafferty sidelined by a stomach muscle injury, the Blues boss sought an alternative at the Pirelli Stadium.

Yet rather than handing natural replacement Swanson a League One debut, he opted to appoint left-back Connor Ogilvie as the stand in.

The promising youngster arrived from Arsenal in the summer with an excellent reputation, yet has played just nine minutes in the Football League this season.

All three of his Blues starts to date have arrived in cup competitions, although he has been named in five league squads.

But it was the left-footed Ogilvie who was preferred against the Brewers – putting in a strong display as Cowley’s men claimed a sixth straight League One triumph.

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘We just knew we were going to play a really physical team, a really direct team who load your box a lot.

‘We had to be big enough to be able to deal with that and Connor is a top player. Wherever you play him he plays well. He’s a really reliable, consistent performer.

‘You remember how much he’s had going on in his life in the last two weeks, so credit to his professionalism.

‘Burton are a direct physical team, a real League One side, and we know Connor would have played in a lot of these matches before, Zak not so.

‘So it just made sense to play Connor, who has a bit more experience.

‘He has played at right-back before but not very often, he’s a top player and top players can play in different positions. I thought he did a really good job.’

Swanson had never appeared in the Football League before making the switch to Fratton Park in July.

He was subsequently granted an entrance as a late substitute against Lincoln last month, representing his first and only league outing so far.