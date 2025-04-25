Portsmouth boss makes huge claim in emotional tribute to Fratton Faithful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho believes Pompey’s support this season has even superseded the backing given during their League One title win.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss has delivered an emotional tribute to the Fratton Faithful for their unstinting support, in the wake of memorably securing Championship survival.

Mousinho has told how he thought the huge appreciation he’s been afforded for guiding the club in the second tier as League One champions was on the wane at times this term, amid some testing moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Pompey’s followers have stayed firmly behind their leader, even through a worrying start to the campaign and an arduous season on the road.

Mousinho pinpointed January’s 5-1 defeat at West Brom as a key moment in which he thought he would receive flak from the away end, as he gave his customary round of applause after the thumping.

The travelling following instead sung the 38-year-old’s name, with the moment a moving one which resonated profoundly with the Pompey boss.

Mousinho explained it was that moment that assured him there was a unity around the club which gave the Blues a big chance of survival, as cracks appeared at their relegation rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pompey boss also feels maintaining the intensity of their backing through such moments, means the class of their support goes beyond that seen in the title win last year.

Mousinho said: ‘I almost think the support has gone beyond last season.

‘It’s never supporting any football club and I can imagine it’s not easy supporting Portsmouth.

‘I’m a long-suffering Spurs fan, which I’ve spoken about before. That’s not easy, but they’ve played in the Premier League every year since I was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It can’t have been easy supporting the team at times this year, it just can’t be easy - but the level of support has been incredible,

‘It can’t have been easy on a Wednesday night at Stoke, having been beaten absolutely resoundingly 6-1.

‘Stoke, Bristol City, Derby and West Brom’

‘But the fans didn’t, they stuck with us. They stuck with us at Stoke, Bristol City, Derby and West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think it maybe helped that they knew where we were trying to go as a football club, and what we’re trying to achieve.

‘But they were very, very powerful moments and the West Brom game was an extremely powerful moment.

‘But when they started singing my name afterwards I thought, you know what, we’ve got half a chance here.'