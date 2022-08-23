Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands the out-of-favour midfielder remains available for transfer, despite the double leg break suffered by Louis Thompson in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

The Blues won’t know how long Thompson will be sidelined for until the former Norwich man gets the results of an MRI scan on this ankle – another injury he suffered following Glenn Whelan’s 19th-minute challenge at Fratton Park.

But that won’t see Danny Cowley stand in the way of Tunnicliffe’s expected exit, with the Pompey manager well-stocked in the midfield department following the summer arrivals of Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery, plus the emergence of youngster Jay Mingi.

The former Manchester United trainee has multiple offers on the table, with AFC Wimbledon the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, interest has emerged from abroad, with clubs in the MLS and A-League making strong enquiries for the Pompey man.

It is believed, however, the Blues would prefer to deal with interested parties at home in order for a transfer to be completed before the close of the summer window on September 1.

Pompey are seeking a nominal fee for Tunnicliffe, with the midfielder still having a year remaining on his existing deal.

Pompey midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe