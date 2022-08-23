News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth transfer news: Midfielder remains on course for exit as clubs in MLS and A-League join AFC Wimbledon in race for signature

Ryan Tunnicliffe remains on course to depart Pompey this month.

By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:55 am

The News understands the out-of-favour midfielder remains available for transfer, despite the double leg break suffered by Louis Thompson in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

The Blues won’t know how long Thompson will be sidelined for until the former Norwich man gets the results of an MRI scan on this ankle – another injury he suffered following Glenn Whelan’s 19th-minute challenge at Fratton Park.

But that won’t see Danny Cowley stand in the way of Tunnicliffe’s expected exit, with the Pompey manager well-stocked in the midfield department following the summer arrivals of Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery, plus the emergence of youngster Jay Mingi.

The former Manchester United trainee has multiple offers on the table, with AFC Wimbledon the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, interest has emerged from abroad, with clubs in the MLS and A-League making strong enquiries for the Pompey man.

It is believed, however, the Blues would prefer to deal with interested parties at home in order for a transfer to be completed before the close of the summer window on September 1.

Pompey are seeking a nominal fee for Tunnicliffe, with the midfielder still having a year remaining on his existing deal.

The player has made 33 appearances for the club, with only one coming this season via the substitutes’ bench.

Portsmouth