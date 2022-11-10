But the Blues boss has underlined a view his team aren’t competing with the heaviest of hitters in League One this season.

Pompey return to League One action at Morecambe this weekend, looking to improve on a drop-off in form after a flying start to the campaign.

Cowley's men have one win in seven in the third tier, after topping the table early on amid an impressive opening.

That means a 10-point chasm has opened up to the automatic promotion berths, as Plymouth Argyle confound expectations along with fancied Ipswich Town.

It’s a seven-point gap to another of the well-backed League One sides in Sheffield Wednesday in third, with Peterborough a spot above the Blues in fourth with a four-point advantage.

Cowley is adamant he was not getting excited when Pompey set a powerful early pace, going nine league games unbeaten.

Danny Cowley.

There’s no way the 43-year-old intends to go the other way now, with the Londoner convinced of his team’s ability to be among the top-six pack for the duration of the season.

Cowley said: ‘We’re fifth and it was a pretty good start to the season.

‘We’re on our own journey and are trying to stay process oriented. It’s about performance for us.

‘If we get the process right and the performances right, the outcomes take care of themselves.

‘I’m not getting too caught up with the league table. I didn’t when we were top so I won’t now we’re fifth

‘I never really felt that we were competing (for the top two).

‘I know where we are, I live it every single minute of every single day.

‘Out of everyone I would probably have the best feeling of where we’re at as a group and what we’re capable of.

‘We’re a good team - we’re going to be fine.’

Pompey remain the only side in League One to have played 15 games so far this season, with fixtures against Bolton and Barnsley to be worked into the schedule

That means they have two games in hand on all the sides currently above them in the table.

Even after a recent drop-off in results, Cowley’s side are currently averaging 1.8 points per game - not far from the two-point threshold usually associated with success.