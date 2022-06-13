Portsmouth boss outlines current position as wait for transfers continues

The Blues boss feels securing the futures of Michael Jacobs, Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett has given a sturdier look to his set-up, ahead of their return for pre-season training next week.

Cowley will have 17 senior players contracted as his squad reconvenes at their Roko base, although Joe Morrell has picked up a toe injury on duty for Wales.

That will be supplemented by four youngsters, who’ve signed professional or third-year scholar terms this summer.

That’s a significant development on this time last year, when an army of triallists were required to ensure enough numbers were present to get a workable training session on.

Pompey fans are waiting impatiently for transfer business to accelerate, after the summer window opened last Friday.

Cowley is no different, with talks taking place behind the scenes with a number of potential targets.

The Pompey boss may be keen to see business completed and his squad put in place as soon as possible, but the 43-year-old does draw confidence from being able to build from a solid base.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

He said: ‘We’re pleased to be able to get the deals over the line we have so far.

‘It means we’ve been able to keep the majority of the group together.

‘That continuity is going to be important. It’s always been central to any success that I’ve had.

‘Continuity has always been able to play a big part in that, so we’re glad that we’ve been able to re-sign Reeco, Sean Raggett and Michael Jacobs.