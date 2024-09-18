Portsmouth boss pinpoints key defensive factor as battle at back hots up for Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho highlighted Tom McIntyre’s Championship nous as a key factor in his Pompey return.

And the Blues boss praised the former Reading defender’s composure, as his stalled Fratton career finally kicked back into gear again.

But Mousinho admitted Ryley Towler could feel done by, after his ever-present league start to the season was curtailed against Reading.

Pompey’s options at the back finally look to be improving, after a start to the season in which a makeshift back four has often been deployed.

That’s with Conor Shaughnessy missing with a calf injury since the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough last month, while McIntyre has been impacted by a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season off the back of breaking his ankle in February.

With Regan Poole returning from 10 months out with an ACL knee injury and Ibane Bowat rupturing his patella tendon days after signing from Fulham for £500,000, it’s been a tale of injury woe at the back.

Through that Towler has stepped up, however, playing every Championship game this term and surpassing his total league starts for the whole of last season in the process.

The 22-year-old missed out against the Baggies, however, as McIntyre partnered right-back Jordan Williams in the middle of the back line.

With the January signing clocking up 96 Championship appearances in his career to date, Mousinho highlighted that experience as a significant factor in that decision.

Now there’s decisions for the Pompey boss to make, as his side look for their maiden second-tier win at fancied Burnley this weekend.

Poole made his comeback in the second half on Sunday, with his return afforded a huge ovation after an outstanding start to his Fratton Park career before injury struck.

And Shaughnessy is closing in on a return, after not making his expected comeback in the 3-0 loss on Sunday.

In McIntyre, however, Mousinho see a player with the kind of qualities needed for what lies ahead, after a difficult start defensively.

He said: ‘Tom has been really good in training and brings Championship experience. He has a lot of composure and we thought it was the right thing to do bringing him in.

‘I thought he was really good but we just had to manage Tom, making sure we don’t risk injury with him playing for too many minutes.

‘I just thought it was one of those where we needed that experience. Tom has that, he’s played around 100 games in the Championship.

‘I think Ryley can count himself unlucky not to be in the starting line-up, but it was one of those things where we made the decision to do that and will go from there.’