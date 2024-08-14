Portsmouth handed big double injury boost after nightmare periods for Reading and Lincoln City signings
And fellow defender Tom McIntyre has hit his latest milestone on his journey back to full fitness, as the Blues gear up for Luton Town.
Poole has followed up last week’s news of his landmark training comeback, by safely negotiating a session with his team-mates today at the club’s Hilsea base.
It’s a key moment for the 26–year-old, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Chesterfield last November, following a flying start to his Fratton career.
Poole didn’t take part in the full session, but came through various sections of training without a hitch in an undoubted boost for the Wales international.
Meanwhile, McIntyre was also out running after his bid for a return at the start of this season was curtailed by a hamstring issue picked up in the behind-closed-doors warm-up against Wycombe.
There’s no date on the Reading signing’s availability, while Poole looks to be heading towards a return after next month’s international break.
Pompey boss John Mousinho said: ‘Tom has been out on the grass today running. He didn’t involve himself in the training session, but it’s a positive to get out there and get your boots on.
‘Regan trained with the group today, too. It wasn’t a full training session, but it was the first time he’d been involved in a training session.
‘He did the warm-up, passing drill and then involved himself in some possession as well.
‘They are really good steps for Regan, so hopefully over the next couple of weeks he’ll be involved in full training.
‘There’s nothing on Tom at the moment, we have to see how it settles down over the next couple of days. Hopefully it’s not too bad for Tom.’
