The head coach has earmarked a date over the next week for the pair to discuss the winger’s situation, with his current deal expiring at the end of June.

The Irish international’s future remains a hot topic after the Blues offered the 26-year-old fresh terms at the end of last season to remain at Fratton Park.

Should he fail to agree on a deal, Curtis will depart for free this summer – bringing an end to his five-year stay.

However, the winger’s preference is to remain on the south coast and is settled in the city with his partner and their son.

Mousinho has also previously spoken about his desire to keep Curtis – and more talks are expected.

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘The contract offer is still there for Ronan, we’re still waiting to hear back on that.

‘He’s been doing his rehab and we’re obviously going to continue supporting him on that. I’ve not had a chance to properly catch up with Ronan, he was in on Monday but we just missed each other.

‘Any other days he’s in this week or next week, we’ll have a proper catch up and see where everything is on that.’

Curtis is continuing his rehabilitation from an ACL injury suffered against Bolton in February at Pompey’s training base in Hilsea.

Although December was earmarked as the date for his comeback, The News understands his fightback is ahead of schedule, with a return to fitness as early as September a possibility.

