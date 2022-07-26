The Pompey boss revealed the 20-year-old could remain sidelined for an extended period of time after picking up an ankle injury last week.

The ex-Crystal Palace youngster sustained the knock late on during the Blues’ 5-2 pre-season friendly victory against Leyton Orient last Tuesday.

Free-agent Pierrick entered as a second-half substitute replacing Reeco Hackett just days after arriving at Fratton Park on trial.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the winger impressed during his 27 minute cameo, producing an excellent right-wing cross for Joe Pigott to head home in the 74th minute.

Despite played behind-closed-doors at Brisbane Road, Orient’s YouTube channel broadcast proceedings, allowing the Fratton faithful to watch.

It prompted a number of positive reviews from Blues supporters on social media, who believed Pierrick could be the ideal man to replace Marcus Harness.

Yet, the was ruled out of the trip to Bognor 24 hours later through injury.

Danny Cowley has provided a worrying injury update to triallist Brandon Pierrick.

Cowley has revealed that the youngster could face a prolonged period on the treatment table as he looks to overcome an ankle issue.

However, Pierrick has stayed with Pompey as he continues his recovery.

Cowley told The News: ‘No, we don’t have any triallists at the moment.

‘Unfortunately, Brandon Pierrick picked up a nasty ankle injury in a tackle at Leyton Orient.

‘He’s come back in and had a little bit of treatment, but I’m sensing that could be longer term unfortunately for him.’

Cowley revealed he would like four new faces before the window comes to a close on August 31, with additional wingers high on his shopping list.

It comes as uncertainty still looms over Ronan Curtis’ future at PO4, while Marcus Harness departed for Ipswich 10 days ago.

Despite missing the early stages of pre-season, Hackett has so far impressed in the last four outings which also saw him net in the Blues’ 2-1 triumph against Gillingham a week ago.