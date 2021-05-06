Portsmouth boss reveals chances of Ronan Curtis' summer exit as Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Reading, Derby County and Brentford circle

Ronan Curtis celebrates with his team-mates

The Pompey boss has made it clear he sees his prized asset staying put at Fratton Park in the wake of more speculation over his future.

The Republic of Ireland international spoke this week of the interest from the Championship for his services.

The likes of Blackburn, Brentford and Reading are among those said to be keen on the 25-year-old, who has two years remaining on his existing deal.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with Pompey having that security, Cowley has set his stall out over the prospect of the winger departing this summer.

The Blues head coach indicated he is not interested in cashing in on Curtis, and wants to supplement the quality in his squad rather than reduce it.

Cowley said: ‘His future is here, 100 per cent. He’s going nowhere.

‘I love Ronan. How do you replace that amount of personality, character and his quality?

‘We don’t want to lose any of our players - we’re Portsmouth Football Club!

‘We want to keep our best players and add to them.

‘We want to be successful. We want to win.’

Curtis has stepped up his form since Cowley arrived at Fratton Park in March and has started every game under the 42-year-old, with the exception of the win at Shrewsbury when he was on international duty.

The former Derry City man has responded with some powerful displays, bagging three goals in the past four games.

Cowley sees no reason why Curtis should want to leave as he establishes himself as a central figure in his set-up.

He added: ‘Why would players want to leave Portsmouth Football Club?

‘If it was Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and maybe Manchester City, maybe Liverpool we’d have a conversation.

‘But anyone else? No, why would you want to leave?’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.