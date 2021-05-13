Portsmouth boss reveals latest transfer position as he gets set to plunder market

But the Blues head coach stressed he will guard against making ‘emotional’ decisions in the transfer market as he sets about a Fratton rebuild.

Cowley was this week confirmed as staying at PO4 on a permanent basis, after seven weeks at the club on a short-term deal.

The frenetic nature of that period has meant Cowley has not been able to put the structures in place he would normally when signing players.

The Essex man insisted that kind of long-term planning will be put in place as they put in the work to make an immediate impact in the transfer market.

Cowley said: ‘We’ve been in the building for a short period of time and our wholehearted focus was on trying to get to the play-offs.

‘We, of course, have done preparation work, but we are probably behind where we’d want to be.

Danny Cowley is 90 minutes away from steering Pompey into the League One play-off semi-finals. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

‘That’s because we usually work three windows in front.

‘I can normally tell what they will pretty much look like.

‘We will get to that stage, we will get to that stage.

‘That’s where you need to be, otherwise you’re always making emotional decisions, you’re chasing your tail and you get caught up in transfer windows.

‘You want to be in a position where you control the recruitment, rather than the recruitment controlling you. That can often happen at football clubs.’

The News yesterday revealed Cowley is looking at bringing in eight players this summer, with a sizeable overhaul in the offing.

Midfielder Scott Twine has emerged as an early target, while Pompey have been linked with a move for Huddersfield defender Harry Toffolo.Cowley has also indicated he’d be keen to bring Spurs midfielder Harvey White back to Fratton Park next season.

