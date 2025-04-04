Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will decide Abdoulaye Kamara’s future this summer with the midfielder firmly out of favour.

Kamara has not featured in any of the past 15 Pompey squads, with his last outing a poor showing in the FA Cup defeat at Wycombe in January.

The Guinean arrived with high hopes in the summer, as the Blues handed the former Paris St Germain man a four-year deal.

Kamara has made just six appearances, however, with Mousinho acknowledging the 20-year-old will be disappointed with his lack of playing time.

The Pompey boss stated moving on the powerful operator is not something on his radar, though that’s something which could be reviewed going forward.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s nothing we’re thinking about now (selling Kamara).

‘Abdou is a young player, so in terms of his Portsmouth development we didn’t expect him to play 30 games this season.

‘He would’ve liked to play a bit more than he has, but there’s no rush on Abdou.

‘A bit of that is my fault in terms of playing style, how we’ve had to deal with this season and who I think it suits. Abdou has maybe been a victim of that.

‘There’s plenty of factors there, so what we’ll do is sit down in the summer, look at all of that and decide what we’re going to do off the back of that.’

Kamara clamour after Sunderland

There was plenty of early-season clamour for Kamara to have more Pompey first-team involvement, especially after an eye-catching appearance off the bench against Sunderland at the end of August.

That action has never arrived to any great extent, however, as his side quickly found themselves in the midst of a Championship survival battle.

Mousinho added: ‘The Sunderland game was Abdou’s first senior appearance, which people maybe forget because he’s been around for a couple of years and played for B teams in foreign countries.

‘So he hasn’t experienced a league season fully and hasn’t experienced a league season in England, which is a different kettle of fish.

‘He hasn’t experienced a league season in England in the Championship, and he hasn’t experienced a league season in the Championship with a team who’re struggling. A lot of those factors play into it and it does take time.’