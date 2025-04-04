Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has delivered an uplifting report on the morale in the Pompey camp as it comes down to Championship business time.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss has relayed the ‘positivity’ in his ranks, as they take the next step in their survival fight at Millwall.

Mousinho has detailed a mix of Pompey’s position in the table in tandem with injuries clearing at a crucial moment, as two key elements contributing to the feelgood factor in his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho is clear Pompey’s current position is one they would’ve taken at this stage, at most points in the campaign.

He said: ‘I think there’s positivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But the perspective was, at most points of the season we would have taken that going into the last games at most points of the season. So we’re relatively pleased with the position we’re in, though we would like to be higher in the table.

‘But there were times in the season where we, collectively as a football club, would have felt this was a long way away.

‘So we now have to take advantage of any positivity we built up.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi back, 24 Pompey players in training

Pompey have welcomed Kusini Yengi back to the training group this week, after picking up a hamstring issue on international duty with Australia.

There is set to be more positive injury news on the horizon, with Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring) and Rob Atkinson (calf) near comebacks, leaving just the players not due back until next season in the treatment room.

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi | National World

Pompey trained with 24 outfield players on Wednesday, indicating how Mousinho’s options are now starting to shape up in decent fashion.

Mousinho added: ‘When you see players back on the bench or back in the starting line-up, it naturally gives everyone a lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We kept it from everyone, but when we brought Colby back for the Preston game it gave everyone a huge lift. On the day it was our first home win and Colby has been massive for us since then.

‘Even getting Christian (Saydee) back for Preston, it’s a big boost having him available and that option.

‘So the more options I have on the pitch or sat behind me, the better it is for the football club.’