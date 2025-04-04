Portsmouth boss' revealing insight from within camp at critical moment in Championship survival fight with Derby County, Cardiff City, Stoke City & Co
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues boss has relayed the ‘positivity’ in his ranks, as they take the next step in their survival fight at Millwall.
Mousinho has detailed a mix of Pompey’s position in the table in tandem with injuries clearing at a crucial moment, as two key elements contributing to the feelgood factor in his squad.
Their gap to safety was cut from seven points to five by Derby’s Wednesday night win against Preston, in a congested relegation race for safety which looks to be going to the wire.
Mousinho is clear Pompey’s current position is one they would’ve taken at this stage, at most points in the campaign.
He said: ‘I think there’s positivity.
‘We went into the weekend with a four-point gap to the bottom three, though I know Derby didn’t play.
‘But the perspective was, at most points of the season we would have taken that going into the last games at most points of the season. So we’re relatively pleased with the position we’re in, though we would like to be higher in the table.
Join Neil Allen and Jordan Cross every week for an in-depth read on the Blues with our new premium newsletter Pompey Talk - here’s where to sign up
‘But there were times in the season where we, collectively as a football club, would have felt this was a long way away.
‘So we now have to take advantage of any positivity we built up.’
Yengi back, 24 Pompey players in training
Pompey have welcomed Kusini Yengi back to the training group this week, after picking up a hamstring issue on international duty with Australia.
There is set to be more positive injury news on the horizon, with Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring) and Rob Atkinson (calf) near comebacks, leaving just the players not due back until next season in the treatment room.
Pompey trained with 24 outfield players on Wednesday, indicating how Mousinho’s options are now starting to shape up in decent fashion.
Mousinho added: ‘When you see players back on the bench or back in the starting line-up, it naturally gives everyone a lift.
‘We kept it from everyone, but when we brought Colby back for the Preston game it gave everyone a huge lift. On the day it was our first home win and Colby has been massive for us since then.
‘Even getting Christian (Saydee) back for Preston, it’s a big boost having him available and that option.
‘So the more options I have on the pitch or sat behind me, the better it is for the football club.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.