Portsmouth boss reveals Regan Poole injury landmark after Conor Shaughnessy setback

Regan Poole has been backed to return to the Pompey fray at a high level as his injury comeback nears.

The Blues defender is close to finishing his rehabilitation from two months out with a hamstring issue, after negotiating his full training session today,

That landmark arrives with Pompey waiting to hear the extent of Conor Shaughnessy’s latest injury setback, after being forced off against Cardiff City.

The results to the League One title winner’s scan are expected back at the end of this week, with there obvious fears it could be another significant lay-off for the 28-year-old. That news puts extra focus on Poole, with boss John Mousinho not hiding from the importance of the former Manchester United man needing to make his mark this term.

Mousinho said: ‘Regan’s back in training and I think he’ll have to come back at a high level - he’ll have no choice. That’s the way it is and when players come back and start full training we say they are available, we expect them to come back in and be at that high level.

‘That’s why we sign players and keep then on, because we think they’re good enough to compete.

‘That’s what Regan did after 11 months out - and we need that again. We need everyone coming in to step up and play well.’

He added: ‘We want to go with four centre-halves at all times, so at the moment we’re looking at three fit ones with Rob, Hayden and Ryley with Regan coming back from injury and Marlon. Connor Ogilvie could also cover with Cohen in the building. So I think we’re fine at centre half.

‘We got Shaughnessy back in there and wanted Rob, we knew we needed to strengthen in that area.