Colby Bishop has made it clear he wants to stay at Pompey after hitting his landmark 50th goal for his club.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Magic Man has outlined his contentment with life at Fratton Park and special bond with supporters, with talk of discussions over a new deal for the striker.

Bishop returned to the scoresheet with his first goal in open play for nine matches, to help deliver a crucial 2-1 Championship win over Cardiff City last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop is out of contract this summer at the end of his three-year agreement after his £500,000 arrival from Accrington Stanley in 2022, though Pompey have an option to extend that deal by 12 months. The word is new terms could be in the pipeline, however, with Bishop absolutely clear staying at PO4 for the long haul is what he wants.

He said: ‘I love living here, I love playing for Portsmouth and my family love it here. I feel like I have a special connection with the fans and I’d really love to stay and score another 50 goals here.

‘I don’t want to go anywhere else, but it’s not up to me what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I just have to concentrate on the football and the rest is for my agent and football club to sort out. It has to be right and it has to be right for both parties, but I’m always open to being here because I love it here.’

It’s been far from plain sailing for Bishop of late, but his barren period hasn’t distracted from the fact the striker’s performances and all-round game has been crucial to Pompey as he leads the line for his side.

Bishop has spoke of how not hitting the back of the net does weigh heavily on his shoulders, though the support of his boss has ensured his confidence hasn’t dropped.

He added: ‘I think about it (not scoring), take it home and overthink it - there’s no doubt about that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I always back myself though and it’s fuel, definitely fuel. That’s what you have to do when you get knocked down in football.

‘The manager backs me massively and I’m really happy with the way he treats me. I feel like we’ve got a good relationship and we openly talk, even when the goals aren’t going in for me he lets me know what I do for the team.