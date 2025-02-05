John Mousinho has indicated Marlon Pack’s Pompey future lies in the middle of the park as he thanked his skipper for answering his defensive SOS.

And the Blues boss has heaped praise on the Buckland boy for helping invigorate his team’s season during his 15-game centre-back stint.

Mousinho has outlined how he sees things panning out for Pack, as his side’s lack of options at the back begin to alleviate.

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack. Pic: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images | IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Conor Shaughnessy’s return to fitness saw the League One title winner paired with the Championship experience of Bristol City loanee Rob Atkinson, as Pack dropped to the bench against Burnley. A shutout against the promotion chasers was the outcome, with Mousinho’s side looking more comfortable at defending balls into their box.

After nine points from their first 14 games, the 33-year-old has contributed a return of 20 points from the 15 times he’s played in the middle of defence.

There has been mistakes along the way and Pack has faced criticism from some supporters for his performances in the position, but Mousinho made it clear he has nothing but appreciation for the sacrifice the League One champion has made for his side.

Mousinho said: ‘I spoke to Marlon about coming out of the side (against Burnley).

‘He’s done a brilliant job at deputising there in a position he’s not familiar with. Everyone has stepped up and hopefully we’re in a stronger position now.

‘I think with the amount of centre-backs we have in the building, hopefully we can keep them all fit, but we saw Hayden Matthews coming on (against Burnley) and Marlon was there as a back-up centre-half and also a six.

‘I think it’s more likely we have him moving back into his normal position in the middle of the park and seeing where we go from there.’

Mousinho is encouraged by how the centre-back position now looks in a season where he’s constantly had to chop and change partnerships.

Along with Shaughnessy, Atkinson and Matthews, Ryley Towler remains at PO4 with Tom McIntyre joining Charlton on loan. The bigger picture has Regan Poole coming back into the fray, while Fulham signing Ibane Bowat is expected back in contention for the start of next season.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s been clear we’ve missed Shaughs over the past six months and we wanted to tie him down to a new contract at the start of the season because of the way he performed last year. We thought he could affect the Championship and more than that.