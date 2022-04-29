Portsmouth boss reveals squad target as he prepares for busy summer of transfer activity

The Blues boss is desperate to avoid a repeat of last summer’s huge overhaul of his playing options.

That means making moves to take up options on out-of-contract players, offering terms to those who they don’t have control over and bringing existing loans back to Fratton Park.

Pompey currently have 10 players contracted for the 2022-23 season, with five loanees seeing deals come to a close.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley believes it’s crucial a strong framework is put in place to be able to supplement with new faces.

He said: ‘A lot of it (player’s contracts) we have control over.

‘We’d like to keep 15, 16 or 17 - that’s the aim.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘That may or may not be possible.

‘This time last year, we had eight or nine.

‘We had so much to do, too much to do, and it almost becomes just impossible because you don’t have enough of a spine to build from.

‘If we can that 15 to 17 together and have a clear identity as a squad, we can then add to it.’

Cowley has now made it clear he would like to bring back Hayden Carter and George Hirst out of his five existing loan players.

Sean Raggett, Louis Thompson and Marcus Harness appear priorities out of those whose contracts come to a close, with a play-as-you-play deal mooted for Michael Jacobs.

Cowley added: ‘There are some options we’d definitely take and there’s a couple out of contract we’d like to offer contracts, too.