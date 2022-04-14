Portsmouth boss reveals striking target ambition with Leicester City man and ex-Sunderland and Milwall forward in sights this summer

The Blues boss admitted to concern at the reality he does not have a single striker contracted for next season.

That makes attacking reinforcements a major priority, with Cowley this week stating he wants George Hirst beyond this campaign.

Aiden O’Brien is also a wanted man after making a big impact following his January arrival from Sunderland.

There’s little doubt there’s a huge amount of work which lies ahead in the attacking department - and that brings out conflicting emotions for Cowley.

He said: ‘We have a lot to do at the top end of the pitch.

‘After last summer we didn’t have that much flexibility at the top end of the pitch in terms of finance.

‘The money allocated for that area of the pitch had been spent.

Aiden O'Brien is wanted at Pompey next season

‘Now we have more flexibility, which is exciting.

‘There is a level of anxiety we don’t have any forwards to be at the club, to be honest.

‘But, at the same time, my overriding emotion is excitement at improving that area of the pitch.

‘If you like to play with two forwards, which we do at home, then you’d like to have four players to play in those positions.’

It promises to be another hectic summer of Pompey transfer activity, with 12 of the existing squad seeing their contracts come to a close.

As Cowley has indicated, it’s clear the majority of surgery is required in terms of numbers.

But the 43-year-old recognised it’s crucial Pompey get that recruitment right, in a season where it’s been attacking deficiencies which have been the team’s big issue.

Cowley added: ‘We’ve conceded 41 goals this season - and eight came in two games against Rotherham and Ipswich, with three in a crazy spell against Fleetwood.

‘Take that out and it’s 30 goals, so we’re doing pretty well there.